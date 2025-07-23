Zensar Q1 Results: Top Management Decodes The Results, Growth Blueprint & More

IT services firm Zensar Technologies reported a 15.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its first quarter net profit at ₹182 crore over ₹157.9 crore in Q1FY25. The company's revenue from operations was up 7.5% to ₹1,385 crore from ₹1,288.1 crore a year ago. The company reported dollar revenue of $162 million in the June quarter, marking a YoY growth of 4.9% in reported currency and 3.8% in constant currency. On a sequential basis, revenue grew 3.3% in reported currency and 1.9% in constant currency. Gross margins for the quarter stood at 30.5%, reflecting a sequential improvement of 20 basis points. Catch Sakshi Batra in conversation with Manish Tandon, MD & CEO, Zensar Technologies decoding the Q1 results and growth plan.