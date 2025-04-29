Business Today
Zensar Technologies Q4 Results| Profit Rises 10% YoY, Dividend Of `11/Share, Strong Deal Wins

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 29, 2025,
  • Updated Apr 29, 2025, 11:37 AM IST

Zensar Technologies reported strong results for Q4FY25, with a 10% YoY rise in profit and a final dividend of ₹11 per share. Revenue for the quarter stood at $156.8 million, reflecting 0.9% sequential growth in constant currency. Gross margins were at 30.3%, and EBITDA margins at 15.6%. For FY25, Zensar’s total revenue reached $624.5 million, with a 5.1% YoY growth in constant currency. The company maintains a robust net cash balance of $290.5 million. Regionally, the US grew by 6.5% YoY, and Europe by 10%. While Banking & Financial Services saw strong growth, Manufacturing & Consumer Services and Healthcare experienced declines. CEO Manish Tandon discussed the company’s outlook, sector performance, and deal wins.

