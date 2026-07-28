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Zepto IPO Vs Eternal: Why Zomato's Parent Company Remains The Top Pick In Quick Commerce

Zepto IPO Vs Eternal: Why Zomato's Parent Company Remains The Top Pick In Quick Commerce

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 28, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026, 1:48 PM IST

Competition in quick commerce is intensifying as Zepto prepares for its IPO, but Gurmeet Chaddha, Co-founder & CEO, Complete Circle, believes the real battle is on the ground, not on the stock exchange. He says Eternal, the parent company of Zomato, remains his preferred pick, citing Blinkit's market leadership, steady food delivery growth, and the rising traction of District. Gurmeet also explains why Amazon's aggressive expansion could put greater pressure on Swiggy and Zepto rather than Eternal.

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