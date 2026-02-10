Zero Income Tax, Golden Visas Drive Dubai Property Boom: BNW Developments' Ankur Aggarwal

Dubai’s real estate market is witnessing a powerful structural boom, driven by zero personal income tax, long-term Golden Visa residency, strong political stability, global capital inflows and rising demand from high-net-worth investors across the world. Property prices have surged sharply post-Covid, supported by sustained migration, tourism growth, robust rental yields, and proactive government policies aimed at long-term economic expansion. With investors from over 200 nationalities participating in the market, Dubai has emerged as one of the world’s most globally diversified and resilient real estate destinations. Demand continues to outpace supply in key residential and commercial segments, reinforcing long-term price strength and investment confidence. Strategic policy reforms, regulatory stability, and ease of doing business are further strengthening the UAE’s position as a global investment hub, even as geopolitical uncertainties impact other international markets.