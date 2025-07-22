Zomato Becomes More Valuable Than Titan After Strong Guidance And Growth In Quick Commerce Business

Zomato shares soars following its Q1 earnings announcement. Despite a sharp 90% drop in net profit, the stock has hit record highs, driven by robust sales growth and strong guidance, particularly around its quick commerce business, Blinkit. With a market capitalization now exceeding Titan’s, Eternal has become the 24th most valuable company on the Nifty 50 index. Catch Shailendra Bhatnagar in Market commetary deocding the earnings, future growth outlook, Blinkit's business model transition, and what it means for long-term investors.