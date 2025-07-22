Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
Zomato Becomes More Valuable Than Titan After Strong Guidance And Growth In Quick Commerce Business

Zomato Becomes More Valuable Than Titan After Strong Guidance And Growth In Quick Commerce Business

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 22, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 22, 2025, 12:32 PM IST

Zomato shares soars following its Q1 earnings announcement. Despite a sharp 90% drop in net profit, the stock has hit record highs, driven by robust sales growth and strong guidance, particularly around its quick commerce business, Blinkit. With a market capitalization now exceeding Titan’s, Eternal has become the 24th most valuable company on the Nifty 50 index. Catch Shailendra Bhatnagar in Market commetary deocding the earnings, future growth outlook, Blinkit's business model transition, and what it means for long-term investors.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended