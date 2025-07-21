Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
Zomato Q1 Results: Shares Rally Nearly 8% As Blinkit Revenue Surpasses Zomato’s

Zomato Q1 Results: Shares Rally Nearly 8% As Blinkit Revenue Surpasses Zomato’s

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 21, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 21, 2025, 5:02 PM IST

Zomato shares surged nearly 8% as markets reacted to Eternal's strong Q1 revenue growth of 70% YoY, despite a steep 90% drop in net profit to ₹25 crore. Market expert Gaurav sees technical breakout potential, eyeing ₹300 in coming sessions. A key trigger? Blinkit’s Net Order Value has, for the first time, surpassed Zomato’s core food delivery business — ₹2,400 crore vs ₹2,261 crore. This milestone reflects Blinkit’s rapid scale and positions Zomato as a full-fledged e-commerce platform. While EBITDA fell 35% YoY, strong volume and revenue growth are winning investor confidence. Should you enter at current levels? Experts say yes — with a long-term horizon. Listen in.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended