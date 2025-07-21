Zomato Q1 Results: Shares Rally Nearly 8% As Blinkit Revenue Surpasses Zomato’s

Zomato shares surged nearly 8% as markets reacted to Eternal's strong Q1 revenue growth of 70% YoY, despite a steep 90% drop in net profit to ₹25 crore. Market expert Gaurav sees technical breakout potential, eyeing ₹300 in coming sessions. A key trigger? Blinkit’s Net Order Value has, for the first time, surpassed Zomato’s core food delivery business — ₹2,400 crore vs ₹2,261 crore. This milestone reflects Blinkit’s rapid scale and positions Zomato as a full-fledged e-commerce platform. While EBITDA fell 35% YoY, strong volume and revenue growth are winning investor confidence. Should you enter at current levels? Experts say yes — with a long-term horizon. Listen in.