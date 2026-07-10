Zomato Turns 18: Stock Valuation, Blinkit Growth & Investor Strategy Explained

Zomato has completed 18 years, evolving from a restaurant discovery platform into one of India's biggest consumer tech companies. But is the stock still worth buying? In this exclusive Business Today discussion, market expert G. Chokalingam breaks down Zomato's growth journey, valuation, profitability, and rising competition in the quick commerce space. With Blinkit, Hyperpure and other businesses driving expansion, can Zomato continue to reward investors? Or has the stock become too expensive after its sharp rally? Watch this detailed analysis to understand whether investors should buy, hold, or wait for a correction, and what the future holds for India's leading new-age internet company amid an intensifying competitive landscape.