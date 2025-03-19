Zomato Wins, Swiggy Sits Out: Helios Capital's Secret Stocks Revealed?

Dinshaw Irani, CEO of Helios Capital, recently made notable portfolio adjustments, adding Bajaj Auto and increasing stake in Zomato while exiting Swiggy. In this excerpt from Business Today TV's "Market Guru," Dinshaw Irani explains his rationale. He highlights Bajaj Auto's potential to capitalize on government SOPs, anticipating a resurgence in demand for entry-level two-wheelers. Dinshaw Irani also emphasizes Bajaj Auto's resilience, strong export performance, and the positive impact of a depreciating rupee. Regarding Zomato, Dinshaw Irani praises the company's strategic approach to competition, focusing on strengthening its core operations rather than engaging in aggressive discount wars. He notes Zomato's proactive capital expenditure and investment in logistics, making it the preferred pick in the quick commerce food delivery space over Swiggy. Dinshaw Irani expresses confidence in Zomato's leadership and its ability to navigate the competitive landscape.