Amid rising global tensions, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has issued a key update on maritime safety. Additional Secretary Mukesh Mangal confirmed that all Indian seafarers in the region are safe, with no incidents involving Indian-flagged vessels reported in the last 24 hours. The government has been proactive, facilitating the safe repatriation of over 1,927 Indian seafarers so far, including 124 in just the past day. The Minister has directed all ports and maritime bodies to take immediate action on any issues raised by exporters or stakeholders. Authorities continue to work closely with the Ministry of External Affairs and global partners to ensure uninterrupted operations and the safety of Indian sailors worldwide.