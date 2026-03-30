In a fresh statement, Donald Trump claimed significant progress in ongoing negotiations, stating that the other side has agreed to most of the 15 key demands put forward. He revealed that large oil shipments-described as a “present”-are being sent, including multiple boatloads already committed and more expected to follow. Trump indicated that both direct and indirect talks are yielding positive outcomes, with additional demands still on the table. While he did not specify the parties involved, the remarks suggest potential movement in high-stakes geopolitical discussions. The statement has drawn attention globally, raising questions about the nature of the deal and its broader impact on energy markets and diplomacy.