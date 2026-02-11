UIDAI Deputy Director General Vivek Chandra Verma highlights the next phase of Aadhaar’s digital transformation, aimed at making identity sharing simpler, safer and completely paperless. Users can now enable biometric lock and unlock features to enhance security and prevent misuse. Aadhaar holders can securely share their identity through QR code-based scanning, eliminating the need to carry or submit physical photocopies at hotels or other checkpoints. The system ensures full consent-based sharing, allowing users to control when, why and with whom their Aadhaar details are shared. Additionally, families can store multiple Aadhaar identities on a single device for convenience. The core objective of UIDAI’s initiative is to move from paper to paperless, making life easier while strengthening digital security and user control over personal identity data.