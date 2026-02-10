AAP MP Raghav Chadha has pitched a major tax reform in his Budget speech, urging the Finance Minister to reduce capital gains tax on equities for individual investors to zero. Chadha argued that such a move would encourage a shift from speculative trading to long-term investing and wealth creation. He said capital currently parked in non-productive assets like gold and real estate could flow into equity markets, strengthening the Indian market ecosystem. According to him, a zero capital gains tax regime would send a strong positive signal to investors and offer significant relief to the middle class. Chadha maintained that the proposal would incentivise savings, boost investment participation and promote sustained wealth creation, aligning household finances with India’s long-term economic growth story.