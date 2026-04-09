Speaking on the evolving global landscape, Sanjiv Puri highlighted how the world is entering an era of turbulence marked by geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, technological shifts, and climate challenges. He emphasized that volatility is no longer temporary but structural, requiring businesses and nations to adopt bold, adaptive strategies. Amid these shifts, India stands out as a bright spot, now the world’s fourth-largest economy, driven by strong policy support, digital acceleration, and a young, aspirational population. Puri noted that this is a defining moment for India to strengthen supply chains, enhance value creation, and position itself as a trusted global partner. As global dynamics evolve, India has a unique opportunity to lead and shape the future economic order.