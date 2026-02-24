OpenAI CEO Sam Altman made a strong case for broad access to artificial intelligence, arguing that concentrating advanced AI capabilities within a single company or nation could create long-term global risks. He described democratization as the safest and most equitable path forward, stressing that AI should expand human agency rather than replace or restrict it. Altman cautioned against trading democratic values for technological breakthroughs, saying progress must not come at the cost of liberty or individual freedom. The remarks frame AI development as not only a technical race, but a political and societal choice about how power is distributed. His comments add to growing international debate over governance models and the future balance between innovation and control.