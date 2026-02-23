Speaking at the AI Impact Summit 2026, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, called artificial intelligence the single biggest opportunity for the IT industry. He said the true strength of IT services lies in their deep understanding of enterprise context — business models, technology systems, suppliers, customers and operational ecosystems. With AI and AI agents, that role will expand far beyond traditional integration. Chandrasekaran emphasized that the next phase is about embedding AI directly into workflows, reimagining processes and driving large-scale enterprise transformation. By combining contextual expertise with AI capabilities, IT firms can help organizations unlock new operating models, accelerate efficiency and fully realize their long-term strategic vision in the AI decade.