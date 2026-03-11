The impact of the Iran war is now being felt in the aviation sector as air travel becomes costlier. Air India has announced a phased fuel surcharge on domestic and international routes due to the sharp rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices triggered by the West Asia crisis. From March 12, domestic tickets will see an additional ₹399 surcharge, while international routes will also witness higher charges depending on the destination. As flights arrive from Dubai at Delhi’s IGI Airport, passengers share their reactions to the rising fares and the uncertainty around travel costs. In this vox pop, flyers speak about how geopolitical tensions are impacting everyday travel plans and whether higher ticket prices will affect their future journeys.