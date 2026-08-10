Passengers of the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight that experienced severe turbulence on August 4 have recalled the frightening ordeal and raised questions over the response after landing. Passenger Renu Raniwala says she tightly held her grandson and fastened his seatbelt as the aircraft suddenly dropped, suffering injuries to two ribs in the process. She also claims a three-year-old girl was flung towards the back of the aircraft and alleges that passengers did not receive timely assistance after landing. Another passenger, Shrikant Jha, says he had concerns about the pilot’s demeanor and alleges that the pilot appeared intoxicated after the turbulence. Jha says complaints were lodged with authorities and calls for accountability from the DGCA, Airports Authority and airline. Watch the full bytes for their accounts.