India’s aviation sector is facing mounting pressure as airlines grapple with rising fuel costs and revenue disruptions. A significant portion of international operations has been impacted, affecting a key revenue stream for carriers. At the same time, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices have increased, though government intervention has ensured the rise remains moderate. Airlines have now started factoring these costs into ticket pricing, introducing distance-based surcharges to manage operational expenses. The Ministry of Civil Aviation is actively engaging with stakeholders to explore measures that can support the industry and reduce cost pressures. While airlines attempt to balance financial challenges, the ultimate impact may be felt by passengers through fare adjustments. The situation remains dynamic as the government works to stabilise the sector.