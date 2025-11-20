At the 7th meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave, NSA Ajit Doval highlighted the importance of deep maritime cooperation among member nations sharing the Indian Ocean region. Calling the ocean the region’s “biggest heritage” and the core driver of economic growth, Doval emphasized the need for a safe, secure, stable and rule-based maritime environment. He praised the CSC Secretariat for its coordination efforts and urged member states to strengthen collective capacities to address emerging and evolving security challenges. Stressing preservation of shared maritime heritage, Doval reaffirmed India’s commitment to working closely with all CSC countries to promote an open, inclusive and resilient maritime domain essential for long-term regional stability.