Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has called for Lebanon to be included in the ongoing ceasefire efforts, describing the current truce as “fragile” but an important step toward a broader peace agreement. While the United States and Iran have agreed to a temporary pause in hostilities, the ceasefire does not extend to Lebanon, where Israeli strikes continue. Albanese warned that the conflict’s impact is being felt globally and stressed the need for a wider resolution. Heavy casualties have been reported in Lebanon, particularly in Beirut, amid ongoing strikes. Albanese also cautioned that even with a ceasefire, disruptions such as those in the Strait of Hormuz could have long-term global consequences.