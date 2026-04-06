Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that his wife Riniki Sharma has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against allegations levelled by Congress leaders including party spokesperson Pawan Khera. He accused Pakistani social media handles of providing false information to the Congress which has alleged that Riniki Sharma holds three passports. The opposition party also accused her of concealing information about properties held overseas. The Assam CM also said that at least 11 TV talk shows in Pakistan were supporting the formation of a Congress government in Assam after the upcoming elections. Assam goes to polls in a single phase on April 9 with results on May 5.