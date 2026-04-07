In a crucial move to support the aviation sector, the government has stepped in to stabilize ATF (aviation turbine fuel) prices, a key cost component for airlines. With fuel accounting for nearly 40% of operational expenses, this intervention has helped keep domestic airfares stable. The Ministry is also actively coordinating with stakeholders to ensure smooth operations during ongoing disruptions. Temporary relaxations in pilot duty time norms have been introduced to manage long-haul route pressures and avoid crew shortages. Additionally, foreign carriers like Emirates, Kuwait Airways, and Jazeera Airways have been granted special permissions to maintain critical cargo supply chains. The government remains focused on ensuring passenger safety, operational continuity, and stability in the aviation ecosystem.