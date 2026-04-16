Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker highlighted the growing strength of India-Austria ties, calling India one of Austria’s most important trading partners outside the EU. Bilateral trade has surged to nearly €3 billion over the past decade, reflecting strong economic engagement. He noted that Austrian companies are активно investing in India across key sectors like semiconductors, renewable energy, automotive, and infrastructure. With India growing at around 7% annually, Stocker described it as one of the most dynamic global markets and a vital strategic partner. He also emphasized the importance of the EU-India free trade agreement to boost exports, investments, and industrial cooperation, especially amid rising geopolitical challenges and the need to diversify global partnerships.