India’s aviation sector is undergoing a historic transformation, emerging as a strategic global gateway for passenger movement, cargo transshipment, and MRO activity. Over the last decade, under the Prime Minister’s leadership, the country has witnessed a remarkable expansion of its aviation network—from 74 airports in 2014 to 164 airports, heliports, and water aerodromes today. The UDAN scheme has played a pivotal role in this revolution, connecting unserved and underserved regions while making air travel affordable and accessible for millions. By bringing first-time flyers into the mainstream and improving connectivity across every region and route, India is building a more inclusive aviation ecosystem that supports economic growth and enhances mobility for the common citizen.