A recent report from Tehran highlights the destruction of the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, described as a child specialist facility, following strikes by the United States and Israel. The account strongly criticises the actions of the US and Israel, alleging that they drop bombs without regard for human life, children, or medical facilities. According to the claims presented, the two nations have attacked more than six hundred hospitals and over sixty schools across Iran. In stark contrast, the commentary defends Iran&#039;s military actions, stating that despite attacking eleven countries, Iran has never targeted a hospital. The narrative emphasises a clear divide between the conflicting parties, characterising the US and Israel as oppressors while portraying Iran as a nation defending its motherland with strong moral values and ethics. The report underscores the devastating impact of the ongoing conflict on civilian infrastructure and medical centres in Tehran.