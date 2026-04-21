Bank of Maharashtra shares touched a fresh 52-week high of ₹80.43 after the public sector bank delivered strong Q4 results and issued upbeat guidance for FY27. Management expects total business growth of 16–17 percent, advance growth of 18 percent, and a stable net interest margin of 3.75 percent. Asset quality also remains a key positive, with Gross NPA projected within 2 percent and Net NPA below 0.2 percent. The bank is also planning to raise ₹7,500 crore through equity and bonds to support future expansion. Adding to investor optimism, Bank of Maharashtra has recommended a dividend of ₹1.20 per share for FY26. With the stock rising 28 percent in just one month, this PSU banking counter is drawing strong market attention. Watch this video for a complete breakdown of the rally, the bank’s future strategy, and why Bank of Maharashtra is becoming a top stock to track in India’s banking sector.