Karnataka is taking a major step towards becoming India&#039;s AI powerhouse. Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar held high-level talks with Anthropic, the company behind Claude AI, to explore a long-term partnership across governance, education, healthcare, research and the startup ecosystem. The discussions covered AI certification programmes, an AI University, support for over 20,000 startups, secure government data, AI-driven public services and fraud detection. Anthropic also expressed interest in supporting AI research with IISc and expanding AI education across higher institutions. Could this become India&#039;s biggest government-led AI initiative? Watch this reel to understand how Karnataka plans to build a responsible AI ecosystem while accelerating innovation, talent development and digital governance through one of the world&#039;s leading artificial intelligence companies.