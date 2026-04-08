The Union Cabinet has approved Jaipur Metro Phase-2, marking a major infrastructure boost for Rajasthan. Announced by Ashwini Vaishnaw, the project will span 41 km from Prahladpura to Todi Mod, featuring 36 stations. With a total investment of ₹13,038 crore, the corridor will include both elevated and underground sections, significantly improving urban connectivity. The project is expected to be completed in 5.5 years and will integrate with existing metro routes at key junctions like Khasa Koti. This expansion aims to ease traffic congestion, enhance public transport, and support Jaipur’s growing urban infrastructure needs. Watch this reel for a quick breakdown of one of India’s latest big-ticket metro projects.