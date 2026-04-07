Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing &amp; Oil Refinery) in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, announced that the Indian government has restored 70% of the commercial LPG supply. Providing a detailed update on fuel availability, she stated that 45.19 crore kg of cylinders, amounting to approximately 86,400 metric tons, have been sold since 14th March. On a single day recently, around 6,500 tons or 3,50,000 units of 19 kg cylinders were sold, significantly higher than the February average of 77,000 per day. Ms. Sharma highlighted a new government order that has doubled the sale of 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders, reaching 1 lakh units in a day. To support this, oil marketing companies conducted 1,300 awareness camps in four days to inform consumers about the availability of these 5 kg cylinders. Since 23rd March, more than 7,80,000 such cylinders have been sold across the country.