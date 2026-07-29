India and China have taken another step towards rebuilding bilateral ties. During the Foreign Secretary&#039;s official visit to Beijing, senior officials from both countries held extensive discussions on strengthening relations, expanding trade and economic cooperation, enhancing cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and identifying new areas of collaboration. According to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, both sides reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity along the India-China border while working towards the vision that the two countries are partners in development. The Foreign Secretary also met senior leaders from China&#039;s Foreign Ministry, Communist Party, and Central Party School during the two-day visit. Watch this report for the key takeaways from India&#039;s latest diplomatic engagement with China.