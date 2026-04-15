Tensions rise at Shiv Nadar University as employees stage a sit-in protest demanding a salary hike. Staff members gather outside the campus, raising concerns over compensation and calling for better pay structures. The protest highlights growing dissatisfaction among employees, bringing attention to workplace conditions in private educational institutions. While the university administration is yet to respond in detail, the demonstration signals increasing pressure on management to address employee demands. Such developments also reflect a broader trend of workforce unrest in various sectors over pay and benefits. As the situation unfolds, all eyes remain on how the university leadership engages with staff and resolves the ongoing dispute.