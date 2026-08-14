India’s AI ambitions are driving a rapid push to build more data centres, but the expansion comes with a critical question: can the country meet the massive energy demand that comes with them? Nilesh Shah explains why energy constraints should not hold back India’s data centre growth and how the country can leverage its solar, nuclear and coal resources to build the required power ecosystem. He also highlights the strategic importance of keeping data within India, rather than relying on overseas data centres, and explains how India could build an ecosystem that supports both domestic requirements and global data storage demand.