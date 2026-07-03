The BAT-BMS app exploit is causing e-rickshaws to stop dead in traffic, sparking concerns about electric vehicle security. Are mainstream EVs in danger? The short answer is no. This issue is isolated to low-cost, unsecured aftermarket battery systems. A remote shutdown could only occur if an app held deep administrative access to your vehicle’s cloud and management systems, which reputable manufacturers strictly guard. Furthermore, do not be fooled by the prank narrative; interfering with these vehicles is a serious offence that can lead to heavy fines and imprisonment. Always use official apps, update your firmware, and stay vigilant. Put your thoughts in the comments and follow Business Today TV for more!