Danish brewing giant Carlsberg has delivered a stronger-than-expected start to 2026, reporting a 3.6% organic rise in first-quarter net revenues to 20.72 billion Danish crowns. This performance slightly exceeded analyst expectations of 20.63 billion crowns, signaling resilient consumer demand and steady market expansion despite ongoing economic pressures in key global markets. Carlsberg’s Q1 earnings highlight the company’s ability to navigate inflation, shifting consumer trends, and competitive challenges in the global beverage industry. Investors are closely watching whether this momentum can continue throughout the year as beer demand, premium product strategies, and regional performance shape growth. The better-than-expected revenue numbers may also strengthen investor confidence in Carlsberg’s broader business strategy. Watch this video for a full breakdown of Carlsberg’s latest earnings, what’s driving the brewer’s revenue growth, and what it could mean for the global beer market in 2026.