The Centre has tightened rules on the use of official staff cars, introducing a &quot;One Officer, One Official Car&quot; principle. Under a new Office Memorandum issued by the Ministry of Finance&#039;s Department of Expenditure, senior bureaucrats holding additional charge of another ministry, department, PSU or autonomous body will no longer be entitled to an extra official vehicle. The government has also barred central officials from using staff cars belonging to PSUs, autonomous bodies or quasi-government organisations, except while on official tour. The move is aimed at preventing misuse of government vehicles, improving resource utilisation and reinforcing fiscal discipline.