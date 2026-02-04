Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong attended Chinese New Year celebrations, highlighting improving India–China relations following last year’s meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at the event, Xu said the Tianjin meeting marked a “reset and fresh start” in bilateral ties, leading to stronger engagement across diplomacy, trade, and people-to-people exchanges. He noted that economic cooperation has gained momentum, with bilateral trade touching a record USD 155.6 billion in 2025, up over 12% year-on-year. India’s exports to China rose nearly 10%, underlining the untapped potential between the two economies. Xu added that exchanges at all levels have increased, signaling continued stabilisation and gradual improvement in India–China relations.