In a stern message to the defence industry, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has announced a strict one-year deadline for emergency procurements. Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit, Singh addressed the recurring issue of delays, stating, &#039;In the current round of emergency purchases that we are doing, we have actually taken a very tough stand that any case where delivery is not done within one year will all be foreclosed.&#039; He acknowledged that delays are not solely due to domestic manufacturers, citing global factors like &#039;S-400s getting delayed because of the conflicts&#039; and supply chain issues with &#039;General Electric engines&#039;. However, he criticised the industry&#039;s tendency to &#039;over-promise and under-deliver&#039;. Singh affirmed that the Ministry will apply Liquidated Damages (LD) clauses more rigorously and foreclose contracts after one year, &#039;irrespective of who it is, which company, which country&#039;.