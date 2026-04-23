Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted a surprise inspection at Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, directly interacting with patients to review healthcare services. She emphasized faster treatment, better facilities, and dignity for every citizen. With rising temperatures, hospitals have been directed to ensure availability of medicines, drinking water, and cleanliness. In another major push, the ‘Pink Saheli Smart Card’ scheme has crossed 5 lakh users, enabling free bus travel for women and transgender citizens on Delhi Transport Corporation buses. The digital card offers seamless, safe, and paperless travel. From healthcare reforms to women empowerment, the Delhi government is driving citizen-first governance.