Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar outlined an ambitious vision to make the state India&#039;s first AI-native ecosystem while addressing Google IO Connect India 2026 in Bengaluru. He announced plans for a government-backed AI University, an AI Innovation Hub, and AI education beginning at the school level to build a world-class talent pipeline. The initiative aims to bring together startups, researchers, academia, and industry to accelerate AI-led innovation across Karnataka. Calling Bengaluru a global technology hub, Shivakumar said the state is laying the foundation to become a leader in artificial intelligence. Watch the full highlights of his speech, the key announcements, and what Karnataka&#039;s AI roadmap could mean for India&#039;s technology ecosystem and future workforce.