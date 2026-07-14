Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar unveiled an ambitious AI vision for the state at Google IO Connect India 2026. Calling for AI-driven solutions in healthcare, agriculture, climate resilience and urban mobility, he highlighted Bengaluru&#039;s explosive growth - from 60-70 lakh people two decades ago to nearly 1.4 crore today, with over 1.35 crore vehicles on the roads. Acknowledging the city&#039;s traffic challenges, he said technology and AI will play a crucial role in improving urban life and building a smarter future. Can artificial intelligence really transform India&#039;s tech capital? Watch this viral speech to know how Karnataka plans to leverage AI for governance, innovation and solving real-world challenges.