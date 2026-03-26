Donald Trump has made a strong and controversial statement on Iran, calling it a “cancer” and defending US actions against its nuclear ambitions. Trump said previous presidents lacked the courage to act, while he took decisive steps to eliminate the threat. He added that despite fears of rising oil prices and market volatility, the US intervention was necessary to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Trump also claimed that the situation turned out better than expected, with limited economic fallout. Reiterating his tough stance, he said the US has “cut out the cancer” and will now “finish it off,” signaling continued pressure on Iran.