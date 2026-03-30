In a striking statement, Donald Trump claimed that a significant “regime change” in Iran has already taken place, asserting that earlier leadership structures have been “decimated” and replaced by a new group. He suggested that the current leadership is fundamentally different and more “reasonable” compared to previous regimes. Trump described multiple layers of leadership transitions, indicating a major shift in power dynamics. While he did not provide specific details, the remarks have sparked discussions around evolving geopolitical realities and leadership changes. The statement comes amid ongoing global tensions, adding to debates over how power structures are shifting and what it means for international relations going forward.