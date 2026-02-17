During a press gaggle aboard Air Force One, US President Donald Trump firmly denied any connection to Jeffrey Epstein, stating, “I have nothing to hide. I have been exonerated.” Trump emphasized that he was “totally exonerated” and claimed Epstein had opposed his election efforts. The remarks were made in response to questions from reporters while traveling with the White House press pool. The renewed focus on Trump and Epstein comes amid ongoing public interest and political debate surrounding the late financier’s connections. Watch the full breakdown of what Trump said, the context behind the comments, and what it could mean moving forward. Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for the latest political updates and breaking news coverage.