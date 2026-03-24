Donald Trump has announced a temporary pause on planned US strikes targeting Iran’s energy and power infrastructure, citing “very good discussions” between the two sides over the past two days. The move signals a potential diplomatic opening amid escalating tensions in West Asia. Trump said the decision was taken to assess whether a broader agreement with Iran can be reached, even as military options remain on the table. However, he reiterated a firm red line — that Iran will never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon. The development comes at a critical moment, with global markets, oil prices, and geopolitical stability closely tied to the outcome of US-Iran negotiations.