U.S. President Donald Trump has issued one of his strongest warnings yet to Iran, saying Tehran faces &quot;decapitation&quot; if it fails to reach an agreement with Washington. Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump confirmed that negotiations with Iran are still underway despite recent military tensions, calling it Tehran&#039;s &quot;last chance&quot; to sign a deal. He claimed talks are being facilitated with the backing of Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, while reiterating that Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons. Trump also warned that a massive military strike remains an option if diplomacy fails. Watch the full statement as Trump outlines the latest U.S. position on Iran, ongoing negotiations and the escalating geopolitical stakes in the Middle East.