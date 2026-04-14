Donald Trump said the United States will not allow any country to “blackmail” or “extort” the world through control of oil and energy supplies. He emphasized that the US is energy self-sufficient, claiming it produces more oil and gas than even Saudi Arabia and Russia, and therefore does not depend on global trade for its needs. Trump added that while the US may not need the trade, the rest of the world does, highlighting America’s growing role as a key energy supplier. He also indicated that there are early signs of negotiations, saying the “right people” have reached out and are willing to work out a deal.