Got 9 SIM cards registered in your name? You may not be able to get another one. The Department of Telecommunications has tightened mobile connection rules, with the new system taking effect from August 24, 2026. Subscribers can hold up to 9 mobile connections across telecom operators, while the limit is 6 in Jammu &amp; Kashmir, Assam and the North-East. Telecom operators will use the Digital Intelligence Platform to identify subscribers who have reached the permitted limit. Representative subscriber images will be available on the platform from August 23. Any connection activated beyond the permitted limit during the interim period will be immediately suspended until the issue is resolved. Operators have been asked to fully streamline the process, including real-time verification, by November 30.