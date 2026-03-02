At the BT Best Banking &amp; Economy Summi, Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD &amp; CEO, NSE, shared a major update on the long-awaited NSE IPO. After nearly 10 years of efforts to list, SEBI has now issued a No Objection Certificate, paving the way for the exchange to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) soon. Following regulatory scrutiny, the IPO could go live in approximately 6–8 months. Chauhan clarified that the issue will likely be an Offer for Sale (OFS), with no fresh capital raising, as NSE does not require funds. Shares will be offered by eligible existing shareholders, which currently number over 1.95 lakh. Pricing will be determined closer to the launch based on merchant banker advice.