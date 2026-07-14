External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, speaking in New York, said India is ready to play a bigger role in strengthening the UN Security Council (UNSC) and global peacekeeping efforts. He stressed that multilateralism must become more democratic, representative, and effective, while reiterating India&#039;s commitment to raising the concerns of the Global South. Jaishankar also highlighted India&#039;s long-standing contribution to UN peacekeeping, with nearly 300,000 deployments across around 50 missions and over 4,300 personnel currently serving in 10 active UN missions. He called for future-ready peacekeeping with better resources, technology, realistic mandates, and stronger support for women peacekeepers.