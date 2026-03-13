Speaking exclusively at the India Today Conclave 2026, U.S. Ambassador Sergio Gor highlighted the rapidly expanding energy cooperation between India and the United States. Gor said the partnership spans multiple areas including oil refining, liquefied natural gas supplies and civil nuclear energy. He pointed to a proposed $300-billion oil refinery project in the United States as a major example of growing energy collaboration. He added that American companies across the civil nuclear supply chain are ready to support India’s plans to expand nuclear power capacity to meet rising electricity demand. The U.S. envoy also said opportunities exist to deepen cooperation in coal supply and emerging technologies such as carbon capture, utilization and storage, underscoring that the India–U.S. economic partnership is not just expanding but evolving.